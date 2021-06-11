Exchange your old American Flag in time for Flag Day

A group of veterans in the area are making sure people are well prepared for Flag Day on Monday. 

The flag exchange is a collaborative effort between the Village of Elida, Disabled Veterans of America, and the Marine Corps. League. People are welcome to bring their old, worn down flags to hand over to the veterans that will dispose of them according to the U.S. flag code.

They have new flags to buy on the spot to make sure they’re flying for flag day. They say it means a lot to them to see people wanting to be patriotic.

Steve Montgomery, a representative from Disabled Veterans of America Chapt. 19 says, “I think it’s fantastic, we just need more people to do that. I would like to see more flags up than what we do see but we’ll take whatever we can get.” 

The group will be at the Elida Village Office on Saturday (June 12th) from 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. for the flag exchange. 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.