Explore your city with the Great Lima Pizza Trail

Visit Greater Lima INC is giving our community a new way to explore our city with Mission Impizzable: The Greater Lima Pizza Trail.
The mission is simple. Visit local pizza shops, collect your receipts, and win prizes. Mission Impizzable is Greater Lima INC’s way to get people out there supporting our local businesses and finding their new favorite pizza spot.
When they took to social media to see what people thought Lima was best known for, the overwhelming response from the community was our pizza. Now they have laid out over 30 pizzerias for you to try.
Cara Venturella, the director of tourism and communications at Visit Greater Lima INC says, “We are focusing on what we have locally to offer not only to the community members but also to visitors. It’s something that we know but we love to see that other people are embracing that and acknowledging that as well.”
People can earn a prize after visiting just 5 pizzerias and get a bonus for visiting every place on the list.
You can pick up the pizza trail passport at Visit Greater Lima INC and certain participating restaurants. Visit visitgreaterlima.com to download your free passport or to find out more about the pizza trail.