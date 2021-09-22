Extended rainfall good for city's reservoirs

City utilities director Mike Caprella says that with the extended rainfall his office has been busy with flooding in houses over the last 24 hours. While that's the bad news of the rainfall, he says that once the rain eventually stops, the extra water in the local rivers can lend a helping hand to Lima's reservoirs.
"Now we're going to be able to pump some water out of the river into the reservoir; it’s been a really dry summer and if you’ve looked at the rivers, the Ottawa River, the Auglaize River, they've had no flow in them for months, so we haven’t been able to pump for a long time," said Caprella.
Caprella added that the extended rainfall was a bit much for the city's overflow tank, which was designed for intermittent rain.