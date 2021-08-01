Fair week starts in Auglaize County

The Auglaize County Fair is finally here in full, rides and all. Sunday was opening day.
Last year, you could have heard a pin drop walking through where the midway would have been at the fairgrounds. The pandemic put a stop to most of the traditions at the Auglaize County Fair and most other county fairs as well. Just by the looks of the morning of opening day, people are welcoming back the full fair experience with open arms.
A thick red ribbon was cut in front of the gospel tent at the Auglaize County Fair, signaling the official start to a week full of fun. The Senior Fair was in full-force, having started at 9 in the morning, with the Junior Fair kicking off in the afternoon.
The county fair isn’t just a week of carnival games and fair food to everyone. The Junior fair plays an important role at the fair, and also in people's lives. The fair represents tradition, passed down from each generation.
Nancy Steinke, who helps with the junior fair every year says, “I’ve been coming here since I was a toddler, my mom and dad always were advisors and then in turn me showing my 10 years, and from there I went into advising myself with the horse department and goats so it’s a lot to me. Especially watching the kids that I’ve helped and grow through this whole experience, and then seeing them help the next generation as well.”
The Junior Fair events brought out the 4H families last year, but it wasn’t the same without the energy from seeing people around the midway and the food tents. Now, the whole Auglaize County Fair family will be reunited.
Andrew Bushman, who also volunteers with the fair says, “To see everybody back is just, kind of makes you feel warm inside, just having a good time and getting to see all the shows, all the people that you get to see. It’s kind of like a big family around here, so everybody knows each other. You might only see each other one week out of the year but you feel like you’ve known each other your whole life.”
There is a schedule packed with events for every day until the conclusion of the fair on Saturday, and you can find a link for the schedule here.