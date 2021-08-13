With a new variant of COVID-19 starting to infect more and more people every day, booster shots of the vaccination has been a topic of discussion with health experts.
On Thursday, the FDA approved a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for a specific group of immunocompromised individuals. That includes those who have had a solid organ transplant or those who are equally as immunocompromised.
For the general population, the need for a booster shot is less likely, but not out of the question. The first step to helping stop the spread of COVID and its variants is to get the rest of the country vaccinated, and other parts of the world as well.
Steven Martin, the dean of Raabe College of Pharmacy at ONU says, “If we look more broadly across the globe, there’s many many countries who have not been able to vaccinate their population. Just from a health perspective, it makes more sense to try to get vaccines to those folks than to try and get a booster into people who are really already probably pretty fairly well protected from getting severe disease.”
It has not been announced how and where those who are eligible for the booster shot will be able to receive one, but we will keep you updated as that news rolls out.