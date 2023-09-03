Findlay fire fighters discover deceased man inside of burning home

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a house fire in Findlay early Sunday morning. The Findlay Fire Department arrived to a home at 4:40 am with significant flame coming from the roof. While battling the blaze, firefighters located a deceased adult male inside the building.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Findlay Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal. The cause does not appear suspicious at this time and the identity of the victim will not be released before they are identified by the coroner.