Findlay Hancock County Chamber provides an update on their 2024 solar eclipse preparations

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The second largest city in northwest Ohio say they are ready for the solar eclipse just 10 months away. Our Nathan Kitchens reports.
Members of the Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce were given an update by city and local officials on planning efforts and expectations for the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse. As the second largest city in NW Ohio and close proximity to I-75, the event is expected to bring in at least double the normal population. Planning has been ongoing and the City of Findlay says they are ready to welcome visitors to their city.
"We are excited to put our best foot forward for people to come experience all the amenities that our people get to experience on a daily basis and get to enjoy with their family, friends, coworkers," said Jaclynn Hohman, project manager for the City of Findlay.
Obviously, an influx of visitors is exciting for the local economy, but for local and state officials, they are focused on communicating concerns.
"Cell service is going to be a big issue because of the capacity of the towers. We're looking at anywhere from 1 and a half to 3 times the population," stated Anita Stechschulte, EMA specialist with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
A large aspect of planning revolves around the safety of locals and visitors to avoid strain on emergency services.
"Our biggest concern is definitely keeping traffic moving. Making sure that people are driving safely and that our EMS and safety services are able to get around. With an influx of people comes an influx of accidents, heart attacks, etc. so making sure that our hospital is well equipped as well as our safety services," added Hohman.
Another topic discussed was the potential of street lights to hinder viewing. The city says plans are in place to disable the lights from activating. Officials say hotels in our area are booking quickly, and have this to say for visitors to northwest Ohio.
"Come early, stay put, and stay late. And what we mean by that is find a location that you want to be in close proximity to so that you're not having to travel the day of the event. Plan on not leaving on Monday afternoon when the eclipse is over, but maybe Tuesday morning or Tuesday afternoon," suggested Stechschulte.