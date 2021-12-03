Findlay man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend with a car

A Findlay man was arrested after he attempted to run his girlfriend over with a car.
Findlay Police officers have charged Alan Howett with felonious assault, and he is currently in the Hancock County Jail. Around 9:30 am Friday, the police office got a call about a domestic incident in progress. The caller says a vehicle was following a woman around the area of Swing Avenue and Fox Street. The vehicle was driven by Howett, which hit trees and a fence in his attempt to get his girlfriend. She also had a child with her at the time. Police located Howett in a nearby home and finally got him to surrender without incident.