2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post.

The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Findlay Post chose Trooper Lopez based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.