Bath Fire Department is investigating a house trailer fire that spread to a neighboring home.
Around 11:15 am on Thursday, they were called out the trailer park located on North Dixie Highway for a fully engulfed trailer fire. When they arrived, the wind spread the fire to a trailer next door. A family was home in one of the mobile homes the when the fire broke out and got out safely, no one was home in the other mobile home. Besides the wind, the Bath fire department had to deal with a lack of access to water, so additional trucks were called in.
“This area doesn’t have any fire hydrants for within a couple of thousand feet,” says Platoon Chief Jared Jenkins. “We called mutual aid from Lima Fire Department, they responded. Lafayette responded, Beaverdam responded with tankers and medic unit from Perry Township.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The estimated loss of the mobile homes and their contents is $8,000 each. Both trailers appear to be total losses.
Media release from Bath Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home on fire at 2145 N. Dixie Hwy. Lot #30, Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 11:12 A.M.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the mobile home fully involved with the next-door mobile home also involved.
The mobile home (Lot #30) is rented by Tony and Joanna Byrne and is owned by Best Deal Rentals LLC, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. They were both home, along with two children at time of the fire and escaped with no injuries. The mobile home next door is owned by Homer Budd who was not home at the time. None of the parties reported having insurance.
Platoon Chief Jared Jenkins estimates the damage to Lot #30 to be $3,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents. He further estimates the damage to Lot #28 to be $3,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.
No fire department personnel were injured. Lima Fire Department, Lafayette/Jackson Twp. Fire Department, Beaverdam/Richland Twp. Fire Department, and Perry Twp. Fire Department assisted at the scene of the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours. The tenants of both mobile homes are being assisted by the Allen County Chapter of the American Red Cross.