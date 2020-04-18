Fishermen practice social distancing at Indian Lake

The beautiful weather out on Indian Lake made the perfect conditions for fishing and had people heading to the lake with a pole and some tackle to take advantage of it.
Although the towns around Indian Lake were particularly quiet, the lake was lively as many people came out of quarantine to enjoy the water. Fishermen were found around every lake bend, enjoying the fresh air and maintaining a distance. Some may even say social distancing has made for an even better fishing atmosphere.
Chris Stahler, one fisherman at Indian Lake says, “I noticed the other fisherman, they’re pretty respectful, no one’s crowding each other. In the past, sometimes people see you catching fish, they’ll come right next to you sometimes--kind of impolite--but this year, this spring, nobody’s doing that, which is a good thing.”
This fisherman isn’t worried about most of the bait and tackle shops in town being closed. He says that like him, most fishermen already have tackle from the previous seasons that will get them through.
He says that fishing is his favorite hobby, and encourages people who are at home with their kids during the quarantine, to bring them out to enjoy the lake.
“If you’ve got youngsters and they're bored, take them fishing," says Stahler. "I mean, if you’re all stuck at home, get your fishing license. You can get it online, and you don’t have to go to Walmart to go to the sporting department to get it.”
The Ohio Department of Natural resources is continuing to sell fishing licenses and to get yours online, visit wildlife.ohiodnr.gov.