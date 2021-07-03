A fishing derby reeled in quite the crowd to Stadium Park in Delphos on Saturday.
The derby was held by the Optimist Club Of Delphos. Anglers of all ages were welcome to sign up to participate in the event.
Residents who did catch fish were instructed to bring them to event organizers, where they were measured, weighed, and registered. Anyone who brought a fish to the judges table received a prize ranging from fireworks, special lures, and bicycles.
Organizers say they hope that young participants can enjoy the art of fishing, and learn skills that they can use in everyday life in the future.