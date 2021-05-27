Fleetwood to the Max takes over Heritage Park for Party in the Park

Downtown Wapakoneta is bringing back Party in the Park this summer, and is rocking in the new Heritage Park.
Thursday night was the second Party in the Park event in Wapakoneta this year, and they are excited to be enjoying the new venue on the river. Fleetwood to the Max took the stage and people were seen jamming out and enjoying a brew or two.
The Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce is excited to see everything come together this summer. Between the new park and having DORA in place, they’re looking forward to a summer filled with events.
Jackie Martell, the executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce says, “It has been work for years and years from all of the shops downtown, the restaurants, the city working together. A lot of service organizations as well, knowing that what we have is really special, having a downtown and actually the whole town to work together to host events like this, it’s perfect.”
The next Party in the Park will be Friday June 4th featuring The Shifferly Road Band. For a full list of bands and dates, head to wapakoneta.com.