Former De Graff employee facing multiple felony charges involving theft

An Ohio Auditor’s Office investigation has led to charges filed against a former village of De Graff employee.
Jennifer Dearwester served as the utility clerk from 2006 to 2018, today she was arraigned in logan county on the charges of theft in office, aggravated theft, and three counts of tampering with records. During the last four years with the village, investigators say that she misappropriated cash utility payments to the tune of $150,000. She also changed information in the village's utilities system.
Media release from Ohio Auditor's Office: Columbus – Based on an investigation by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit, former Village of DeGraff (Logan County) Utility Clerk Jennifer Dearwester was indicted on one count of Theft in Office (F3), one count of Aggravated Theft (F3), and three counts of Tampering with Records (F3).
“Our Special Investigations Unit is a group of law enforcement professionals dedicated to rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse in government,” Auditor Faber said. “Thanks to their hard work, Ohioans everywhere can rest assured knowing someone is looking out for their hard earned tax dollars.”
Dearwester served the village as Utility Clerk from September 2006 and March 2018. Between January 2014 and March 2018, Dearwester allegedly misappropriated cash utility payments from village residents and tampered with information in the village utility system. It is believed that the losses to the village exceed $150,000.
Dearwester’s arraignment occurred at 1 p.m. today at the Logan Court of Common Pleas.