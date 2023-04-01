Four vehicles involved in two accidents on Elm St. in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - American Township Fire Department responded to two accidents on Elm Street Saturday afternoon involving a total of four vehicles.
Assisted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, American Township Fire responded to a call of a two-car collision just before 6 pm. A second crash, which was only a minor fender bender, occurred when a vehicle approaching the scene stopped.
The airbags on the first two cars were deployed, and the second set of cars sustained little damage. There were no injuries and the cause of the first crash is unknown at this time.