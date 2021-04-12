Free HIV testing in Hancock County

Multiple health organizations in the Findlay area have teamed up to provide accessible HIV testing to the public.
Equitas Health out of Lima has partnered with the Family Resource Center, and LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay to offer these testing sites.
Walk-up appointments are free and confidential. Equitas recently acquired a mobile outreach vehicle that will soon travel around the state for these pop-up clinics. Troy Miller, the Northwest Prevention Program Manager at Equitas Health, says HIV testing isn't widely available in Hancock County, so they wanted to help.
“We’re in a different pandemic now and HIV is kind of a thing that people don’t talk about, but it is still prevalent in Ohio," Miller explains. "So, we want to offer testing and let people know about our services.”
The Equitas Health van will be in The Family Center parking lot (1800 N. Blanchard Street, Findlay, OH) every Thursday from 11 AM to 2 PM from here on out for HIV testing.
Blanchard Valley Health System, NAMI, and BIDPP were also present at Monday's event.