Free meals for kids every weekday at South Jackson Community Gardens

Activate Allen County has teamed up with the Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free meals to children every weekday. Adults can pick up a shelf stable breakfast and lunch for their children at the South Jackson Community Gardens in Lima. Josh Unterbrink, Co-Director of Activate Allen County says this is just one more way to curb food insecurity in our community.
"It's just a great opportunity for people to make sure that they're getting sustenance this summer. A lot of people are busy in the summertime, schools are not in session," Unterbrink explains. "So, it's more important for a lot of kids to get these meals because they're not going to be getting them necessarily in school. We just want to encourage folks to come on out and like I said, no questions asked."
Meal pick-ups will be Monday through Friday from 1:45 to 2:15 PM at 200 South Jackson Street. You can stay up to date through Activate Allen County's Facebook page.