Free one-year memberships available at the Lima YMCA for foster and kinship families

LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Two additional agencies teaming up to provide fun and healthy options for foster and kinship families living in Allen County.

The Lima Family YMCA and Allen County Children Services are working to provide one-year memberships to the "Y" for certified foster and kinship relative homes. The program will help program families benefit from exercise and family time together.

