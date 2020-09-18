Free-standing Neil Armstrong mural being erected in Wapakoneta

An artist flew over 2,000 miles to gift the city of Wapakoneta a piece of his very own art, and he was in town on Friday to install it.
A giant free-standing mural of Wapak’s hometown hero Neil Armstrong is in the process of being installed on the side of U.S. Route 33, outside of the Apple Barn. This is all thanks to artist John Cerny, as he chose Wapak this year for his annual mural donation.
“Once a year, I make my money on my commissions, and I do a project that no one tells me what to do," says Cerny. "It’s strictly what I want to do, but in this case it was straightforward--it’s Neil Armstrong. I’m not going to play around with the image of Neil Armstrong, it’s going to be him.”
Cerny has been working on painting the mural since May and plans to have finished installing it by Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, there will be an unveiling party for the mural at 3:00 P.M. located at 17595 U.S. Route 33.