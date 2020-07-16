Artist from California to install giant mural of Wapakoneta's Neil Armstrong

A nationally recognized artist has reached out to the small town of Wapakoneta and is painting a giant mutual in remembrance of their very own hometown hero.
John Cerney is an artist in California who specializes in painting large freestanding murals and once a year, he chooses a different community to donate a piece of his art to. This year, he chose Wapak with the intention of having Neil Armstrong as the main element.
Cerny reached out to First on the Moon back in May, and they have since decided to install the mural on U.S. route 33 east of Wapak on the edge of the Bill and Marty Shaw property.
Delbert W Shaw III, owner of the Shaw property says, “We’re not big, we’re not famous, however, we have famous people now from here and what Neil Armstrong did cannot be replicated. You can go back, but you can’t be the first.”
Cerney is still working on completing the mural and plans to have it installed by the fall.