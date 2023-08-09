LIMA, OH (WLIO) - FreshNFaded is teaming up with the University of Findlay's basketball standout Khalil Luster for a free back-to-school event this upcoming weekend!
FreshnFaded will be holding a back-to-school block party on August 13th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free for all school ages! At the event, emerging basketball talent Khalil Luster is kicking off his Shoe Giveaway. Khalil is dedicated to making a difference in underprivileged children and hopes to make a positive impact in their lives by giving out new and gently used shoes on a first come, first served basis.
Again, the Back-to-School Block Party and Khalil's Shoe Giveaway will be on Sunday, August 13th at FreshnFaded, located at 227 S. Main Street in Lima, Ohio. There's still time to donate and if you would like to help support this event or have questions, please reach out to FreshNFaded at (419)221-FADE.