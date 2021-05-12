Gas prices continue to increase across West Central Ohio

Gas prices have been rising after a recent cyberattack in the United States.

A cyberattack occurred on May 7th, 2021 on the Colonial Pipeline system, which is located across the east coast. The attack resulted in equipment shutting down.

According to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that helps drivers find the lowest gas prices, the national average price of gasoline has passed $3 per gallon as of May 12th.

"The oil prices have hit the ceiling of $65-$68 a barrel," said Steve Cleaves, a former Oil Industry Expert. "It's likely to trail off after the holiday season... for the next couple weeks there will be a spike and part of it is going to be due to the pipeline's shutdown and due to the fact it's due to the holiday driving season."

