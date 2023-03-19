Gliding Stars get ready for 20th annual ice show

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - It's a "Beach Party Bonanza" at the Cube in Findlay, and Kayleen Guetvai is one of 41 Stars that loves hitting the ice ready to perform.
"Very much I have been involved for 13 years," says Kayleen Gyetvai, who skates with the Gliding Stars.
Kayleen's favorite part about ice skating is "Never falling because I am really good at it."
Ally Michael has been helping Kayleen out during the season, and she enjoys spending time with her.
"I love her, she has the most infectious smile," says Michael. "She really makes it all worth wild for me. I love helping. I love seeing everyone's faces when they do something good and when we all get it just perfect with the music. It's really fun."
Gliding Stars has been helping differently-abled youth and young adults for the past 21 years, not only with their ice skating skills but help develop other areas.
"We can see motor skill improvement, speech improvement, and then the social aspect of our program is probably the most rewarding thing that I hear back from the parents," says Cindy Bregel, Ex. Dir. Gliding Stars.
And parents see just how important the program is to their stars.
"She looks forward to ice skating season, she looks forward to practicing every Sunday and she just loves coming out and getting ready for the show," says Parent Lori Montgomery. "It's all about the show at the end of the season."
"It's such a rewarding show to watch," says Bregel. "It's a chance for the stars to be in front of a crowd, hear applause. Something sometimes our special needs population doesn't get."
And Kayleen wants a crowd because of how much she likes to perform. "I'm loving it."
If you would like to cheer on the stars, their annual ice show is Sunday, March 26th at the Cube in Findlay at 3430 N. Main St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. the show begins at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for admission.