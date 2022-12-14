Ohio News Generic

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

Administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. In total, 125 grants were awarded to 95 local agencies in 47 counties.

