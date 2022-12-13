Hancock Co. kids learn about nature through books and hikes with Fireside Stories

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus brings presents to the good boys and girls, but who brings presents to the animals in the woodlands? That question was answered this morning at the Hancock Park District's Fireside Story.
Kids three to five years old learn which of the woodland creatures delivers gifts from the book "The Animal's Santa". After the book and a cookie snack, the kids went for a walk to see if they could find some of the animals that they saw in the book. The program gives kids the chance to not only hear a good story but explore the parks with their parents in Hancock County.
"When I developed this program, I was looking of having everybody visit the different park facilities that had a fireplace and then do a fireside story by it," says Chris Allen, Hancock Co. Park District. "That gets them out in the winter and yet lets them have a cozy place to listen to a story and learn something about nature. It brings everything outside that's in nature into the story and gets the kids outside, along with having an inside story. So, they get the best of both worlds."
The Fireside Story program is once a month until June. For more information about them or one of the other programs the park district has to offer, log on to hancockparks.com.
