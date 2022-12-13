Hancock Co. kids learn about nature through books and hikes with Fireside Stories

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus brings presents to the good boys and girls, but who brings presents to the animals in the woodlands? That question was answered this morning at the Hancock Park District's Fireside Story.

Hancock Co. kids learn about nature through books and hikes with Fireside Stories

Kids three to five years old learn which of the woodland creatures delivers gifts from the book "The Animal's Santa". After the book and a cookie snack, the kids went for a walk to see if they could find some of the animals that they saw in the book. The program gives kids the chance to not only hear a good story but explore the parks with their parents in Hancock County.

Hancock Co. kids learn about nature through books and hikes with Fireside Stories
Hancock Co. kids learn about nature through books and hikes with Fireside Stories

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.