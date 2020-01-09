Hancock County prepares for heavy rain through the weekend

With the abundance of rain predicted through the weekend, flooding may be an issue in some areas.
Hancock County is no stranger to flooding events and some of the heavy precipitation that Ohio will see is headed their way. The Blanchard River level projection could be up to 12 feet, which means moderate flooding. In the past couple of years, over 50 properties have been mitigated in hopes to yield flooding of the river.
Lee Swisher, EMA Director says, "So, it’s early in the year. People are used to flooding events later on in the year, so they’re not really prepared during the winter. So, we’re getting ready for the road closed signs to go out and make sure people don't drive around those or get stuck in the rising waters.”
In case of a flooding emergency, Hancock County has been proactive. They have been in contact with the Red Cross for evacuation and shelter situations.