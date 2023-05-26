Press Release from Mark A. Badertscher, OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – As Hardin County farmers finish planting this year’s corn and soybeans, crop yields from the 2022 growing season have been released from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service. Although these crop production numbers are based on estimates, they are used for crop insurance and government reporting purposes.
According to a published report, 84,100 acres of corn were planted with 81,000 acres harvested in the county in 2022. The county average yield was 191.6 bushels per acre, compared to 191.5 bushels per acre in 2021. There was a total of 15,520,000 bushels of corn produced during 2022 in Hardin County. Area county yields for the same year were Allen – 194.9, Auglaize – 197.2, Logan – 182.1, Union – 183.4, Marion – 197.5, Wyandot – 200.3, and Hancock – 189.9 bushels per acre. The state corn yield average was 187.0 bushels per acre.
County soybean production data showed that 124,000 acres of soybeans were planted with 123,600 acres harvested in the county in 2022. The county average yield was 59.4 bushels per acre, compared to 57.8 bushels per acre in 2021. There was a total of 7,342,000 bushels of soybeans produced during 2022 in Hardin County. Area county yields for the same year were Allen – 58.3, Auglaize – 60.2, Logan – 54.5, Union – 52.5, Marion – 58.3, Wyandot – 61.6, and Hancock – 58.1 bushels per acre. The state soybean yield average was 55.5 bushels per acre.
Wheat acres in the county were not published in 2022. The county average yield was 83.3 bushels per acre in 2021. There was a total of 833,000 bushels of wheat produced during 2021 in Hardin County. Area county yields for the 2022 year were Allen – 84.8, Auglaize – N/A, Logan – 78.9, Union – 74.9, Marion – 84.2, Wyandot – 86.6, and Hancock – 86.5 bushels per acre. The state wheat yield average was 79.0 bushels per acre.
Overall, Hardin County had a similar yielding corn crop in 2022 compared to 2021. Soybeans produced in Hardin County in 2022 had a slightly higher yield compared to 2021. A dry June held back some corn yields, but soybean adapted with rains later in the season. Currently crop prices are high, but input prices also remain high. Once again, farmers are at the mercy of the weather to determine crop yields for 2023. The 2023 crop year started with some early planting in mid-April followed by cool and wet conditions in early May, delaying some planting progress in Hardin County