Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
"It's been a progression of related diseases since then," said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally it's just a waiting game right now."
Instead of patrolling the streets to ensure the public's safety, his mind now is focused on his own safety. Everhart was told to rest by doctors after he was placed on the waiting list for a liver.
But the pain goes beyond just medically, Everhart says that not being in the office and serving the area is hard for him.
"This has been my life," Everhart says on his duties as county sheriff. "There are days that I have a hard time getting out of bed. But I’ll deal with that. But the hardest part is not being involved like I want to be."
But the sheriff is not without supporters in his corner, as many step up at the sheriff’s office, including chief deputy Dennis Burns to handle day-to-day operations. Staff have even offered to help the sheriff out in everyday tasks — or just doing a simple check-up on him.
The community also stepping up, offering to get screened themselves in order to help out their county sheriff. Everhart says that he has been contacted by residents who want to help him, any way they can.
"I’ve had people message me that want to at least be screened," said Everhart. "I asked my fiancée 'do you know this person? No, I don't.' But like I said. It's very humbling. Blessed. I'm blessed."
Everhart says that while he awaits the news he has been waiting for, he wants to help promote organ donation in the local area.
"Maybe I can use the platform that I have to be a champion for organ donation," said Everhart. "Not just me, but for people — there are a lot of good people that need help through no fault of their own. If you are so inclined, get registered."
