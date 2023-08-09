August 8, 2023 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: An attempt to stop a speeding vehicle resulted in a 17-mile, 2 county high-speed pursuit for Hardin County Deputies on Monday night. The pursuit began at 11:33pm when deputies observed the vehicle being operated in excess of the posted speed limit on N. Detroit St. in the City of Kenton. When signaled to stop the driver refused to do so, leading deputies south on Ohio Route 31 into Union County. The vehicle, which was found to be stolen, was stopped after the deployment of stop sticks and pit maneuver tactics.
The car’s driver and 3 other occupants were taken into custody. The driver was later arrested and transported to the Multi County Correctional Center in Marion, with charges pending for numerous traffic violations, felony fleeing, and receiving stolen property. The other occupants were released. The incident remains under investigation.
No injuries were sustained because of the incident.
Hardin County deputies were assisted by deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and by Osborn’s Towing and Recovery Service.