Heartbeat of Lima gets a lot of community support for annual charity car show

An organization that helps expecting mothers and fathers, gets a little community help to continue their efforts.
Over 200 cars, trucks, and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl’s dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima charity car show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles, and trucks were ready to show off their pride and joys while raising money to help women before and after pregnancy. The agency doesn’t receive any other funding besides donations, so events like the car show help Heartbeat continue their mission.
“We work with young women and men who find themselves in a pregnancy and many times they are concerned and don’t know what to do,” says Patti Kennedy the Ex. Dir. of Heartbeat of Lima. “We are there for them to come to us and we help them with their pregnancy and work with them extensively until their child is three years old.
“They really work with these young people, that find themselves in a difficult situation and really make a difference and get their lives turned around and saved lives,” says Tom Ahl who hosted the car show. “We are thrilled to support Heartbeat, we are thankful for Limaland and this show turnout has been just special.
Ahl says even though they didn’t have the car show last year because of the pandemic, the dealership was able to donate around $10,000 to Heartbeat and he says this year's donation will far exceed that.