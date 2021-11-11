Heritage Elementary welcomes retired U.S Army Sergeant during Veterans Day celebration

Heritage Elementary School celebrated Veterans Day with a musical celebration as well as welcoming a special guest speaker.
Courtney Gaiter, a retired Sergeant 1st Class U.S Army, was the guest speaker at the event. Gaiter served two tours of duty in Korea and Germany, while also serving as a member of the Ohio Memorial Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Gaiter informed students about the airmen and their service to their country. The veteran will also donate books dedicated to the airmen to the school library.
Elementary school students sang the Star-Spangled Banner, along with other patriotic songs during the ceremony.