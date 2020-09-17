Homeless man pleads to Memorial Day arson

Following a competency exam, a suspected arsonist has agreed to a negotiated plea.
Elmer Mault has pleaded guilty to a charge of arson. A charge of breaking and entering was dismissed. The state will also seek restitution in the case. Mault's competency was in question, but after an exam determined he was competent, he decided to plea.
Mault is responsible for the fire at NOLO Pallets Warehouse on Findlay Road. On the morning of Memorial Day, Mault entered the building multiple times to steal items. He told police, he started two fires to cover his tracks. It resulted in the demolition of the warehouse. Mault will have to register as an arson offender. He will be sentenced on Oct. 29.