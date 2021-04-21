How to deal with seasonal allergies

As the days get longer and warmer, seasonal allergies begin to make an appearance.
Spring means blooming trees and longer days, but for some, it means sneezing fits and a runny nose thanks to seasonal allergies. Experts recommend trying an over-the-counter remedy, rinsing your sinuses, reducing your exposure to allergy triggers by avoiding them and avoiding the outdoors during the times of highest pollen counts in the early morning and at night. Allergies even affect us inside of our own home and there are ways to limit the number of allergens in the house.
Dr. Colleen Cole, nurse practitioner at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s said, “I highly recommend keeping the windows closed if you have a lot of pollen allergens, keeping the filters changed in your air conditioning so that you are keeping all those allergens and the spores, and everything changed out. If you have carpet, making sure that you are vacuuming regularly because it gets trapped in the carpet fibers and things like that.”
If symptoms do not get any better, you can visit a doctor to find out what allergen is triggering your reactions. You can visit the Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Allergy & Asthma Care at 770 W. High St., Suite 460 in Lima.