Huntsville man arrested after driving recklessly and crashing into Hardin Co. Sheriff Deputy

Press Release from Hardin County Sheriff's Office: (KENTON, OH) -
May 20, 2023
A Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy escaped injury during a Friday evening (5/19/23) incident that resulted in heavy damage to his cruiser and the arrest of a Huntsville man.
At 8:13pm Hardin County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle being operated recklessly near Ohio Route 67 and County Road115. The initial call was followed by numerous additional reports of the west bound vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road, leaving the roadway, and driving in reverse. The vehicle continued westbound to the Jumbo area, where witnesses said the driver exited it then returned to it and drove off headed east bound.
Responding deputies who had been dispatched to investigate encountered the car on Rt. 67 at County Road 95, and were preparing to initiate a traffic stop when the car being operated by Cody Allen Bailey, age 34 of Huntsville, was driven in to the driver’s side of the west bound Sheriff’s cruiser being operated by Deputy Braden Jacobs. Neither Jacobs or Bailey were injured.
Bailey was taken into custody and transported to the Multi County Correctional Center in Marion where charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.
In addition to the aid of concerned citizens, deputies were assisted by Route 31 Towing.