Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants

(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?
Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
“It always comes down to the workers. So, if Ohio is to grow, and if every Ohioan is to live up to their full potential, we need to focus on education, focus on training,” says DeWine. “There are great opportunities out there for young people. College is one pathway, but there are other pathways where a young person can get the training, get the skill sets that they need and absolutely no debt and live a great life.”
Groundbreaking for the Ohio site is expected to take place on September 9th, with President Biden in attendance. Construction of the Licking County plants is expected to begin this fall.
