J Marie's in Wapak provided free curbside pickup dinners

The owner of J Marie’s Wood Fired Kitchen in Wapakoneta decided to use his restaurant's inventory to feed the community and handed out free meals for curbside pickup.
When DeWine ordered restaurants to close, John Davis had two restaurants stocked with food and no way of selling it all. That’s when he came up with the idea to cook dinner to give away to the community. He hopes that people see what J Marie's is doing and gets inspired to pass it on.
“Help someone else," says Davis. "That’s all you can really do, you know, at the end of the day we’re all here to serve so we’re just trying to serve our community and hopefully they serve someone down the road."
The meal consisted of meatless lasagna, coleslaw, a roll, and a cookie. Davis says they were prepared to serve around 700 people.