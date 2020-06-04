JCPenney to close 154 stores

It appears the JCPenney stores in Lima and Bellefontaine will survive the next round of closures for the chain.

The company did not specifically list which stores were staying open, but the company did release its list of the first 154 stores to be closed as a result of its bankruptcy filing. It shows JCPenney closing nine stores in Ohio, including the ones in the Northtowne Mall in Defiance and the location in the Miami Valley Mall in Piqua. The department store chain had previously closed nearby locations in the Findlay Village Mall and in St. Marys.

Ohio stores on the JCPenney closure list: 

Chapel Hill Mall

2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600

Akron, OH 44310

330-633-7700

Tri County Plaza

1500 Canton Rd

Akron, OH 44312

330-733-6227

Carnation Mall

2500 W State St, Ste 118

Alliance, OH 44601

330-823-1177

Ashtabula Mall

3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100

Ashtabula, OH 44004

440-998-0660

Governors Plaza

9365 Fields Ertel Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45249

513-697-0333

Northtowne Mall

1500 N Clinton St

Defiance, OH 43512

419-782-3100

Summit Square Shopping Center

16280 Dresden Ave, Space M

East Liverpool, OH 43920

330-385-4600

The Shoppes At Parma

7900 Day Dr

Parma, OH 44129

440-845-7200

Miami Valley Mall

987 E Ash St

Piqua, OH 45356

937-773-1202

 

