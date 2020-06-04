JCPenney to close 154 stores

It appears the JCPenney stores in Lima and Bellefontaine will survive the next round of closures for the chain.
The company did not specifically list which stores were staying open, but the company did release its list of the first 154 stores to be closed as a result of its bankruptcy filing. It shows JCPenney closing nine stores in Ohio, including the ones in the Northtowne Mall in Defiance and the location in the Miami Valley Mall in Piqua. The department store chain had previously closed nearby locations in the Findlay Village Mall and in St. Marys.
Ohio stores on the JCPenney closure list:
Chapel Hill Mall
2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600
Akron, OH 44310
330-633-7700
Tri County Plaza
1500 Canton Rd
Akron, OH 44312
330-733-6227
Carnation Mall
2500 W State St, Ste 118
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-1177
Ashtabula Mall
3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100
Ashtabula, OH 44004
440-998-0660
Governors Plaza
9365 Fields Ertel Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
513-697-0333
Northtowne Mall
1500 N Clinton St
Defiance, OH 43512
419-782-3100
Summit Square Shopping Center
16280 Dresden Ave, Space M
East Liverpool, OH 43920
330-385-4600
The Shoppes At Parma
7900 Day Dr
Parma, OH 44129
440-845-7200
Miami Valley Mall
987 E Ash St
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1202