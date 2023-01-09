MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire.
Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.
Press Release from Sheriff Jeff Grey:Celina, OH -Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced today his intention to retire at the conclusion of this term. It is important to announce now as 2023 is preparation year for a 2024 election cycle. The primary election is in March, 2024. Ohio moves it primary from May to March during Presidential Election years, so qualification deadlines and filing deadlines are in 2023.
Sheriff Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was first elected Sheriff in 2000, beginning his tenure as Sheriff on January 1, 2001. He is finishing his 6th term, which will end on January 5, 2025.
It has been a real pleasure to serve the people of Mercer County and I thank them for the privilege of serving as their sheriff. I also want thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who have worked tirelessly for the people of Mercer County and who have made my career successful. Without them, I could not have succeeded. Finally, my wife, Kay, and my sons and their families who have been supportive of my law enforcement career. I looking forward to spending more time with them.
I have been contemplating retirement for a couple of years and have been working closely with a current member of my command to staff to help prepare him to become the next sheriff. At the conclusion of this term, the Sheriff’s Office will be in capable hands. I won’t release his name, I’ll allow him to make his announcement when he feels the time is right.
I have 6 wonderful grandchildren and I look forward to spending more time with family, spoiling the grandkids, and doing some travel with Kay. I have two years to go, I plan to finish strong and continue to work hard for the final two years of this chapter of my life.
