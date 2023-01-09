Sheriff Jeff Grey

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire.

Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.