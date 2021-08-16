Jim Jordan asking for investigation into tax return leaks

Congressman Jim Jordan is calling for an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service after certain Americans' tax returns have been leaked.
Jordan sits on the House Judiciary Committee and he and other Republican members on the committee want to know how tax returns for thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people were leaked on ProPublica. Jordan says a congressional investigation could be difficult with the Democrats controlling the House.
“We can’t subpoena, the Democrats are in charge. We can’t do the type of investigation that needs to be done” says Jordan. “But you think about the issue here, you had the IRS, or someone leak or make public people’s tax returns. Confidential, your tax return made public, thousands of Americans, that is as wrong as it gets. We need to figure out how it happened, so it doesn’t happen again.”
10 years ago, Jordan and other Republican lawmakers asked the Inspector General to look at the IRS and its scrutiny of Conservative groups requesting federal tax-exempt status and the investigation found that the IRS used keywords for heightened scrutiny of certain organizations.