Johnny Appleseed parks celebrates 50 years with the community

The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District marks their golden anniversary of providing some great times and memories outdoors in Allen County. The park district held a 50th anniversary celebration at Ottawa Metro Park. The park district wanted to create an event to thank the community for their support since 1972. Besides live animals and a great nature area, there were bouncy houses, ax throwing, zip lines, and of course many people cooled off at the beach. The park district was created to promote a healthier Allen County. The founders wanted to create a park system that would stand the test of time. With 5 decades behind them, park officials look toward the next 50 years.
“We are really looking at taking care of what we have,” says Tyler Black, Ex. Dir. JAMPD. “I think that is a pretty big theme for people around the community. They like the idea of the things that we have and want them taken care of and we are pretty committed to that. We are looking forward to the continued support of the community and continue to provide them with some great opportunities to be outside. Some great facilities to use, and you will see some upgrades in a lot of the parks in the next 50 years.”
The 50th anniversary celebration wrapped up with a live concert from Nashville Crush at the Johnny Appleseed amphitheater.
