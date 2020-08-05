Jordan Not So Sure 2nd Stimulus Is Happening

Will there be an additional stimulus package for the American people? Ohio’s Congressman is unsure.
Ohio’s 4th District Congressmen Jim Jordan says there needs to be more flexibility to money that is already out the door. He states there is 1-trillion dollars in the first CARES act that hasn’t been spent. Jordan making a stop at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County and Allen County Jobs and Family Services discussing unemployment concerns and how there are jobs out there to be had.
Congressman Jordan explains. “Part of the concern is when you incentivize people not to work with the unemployment benefits giving more money than they can get from working that’s a problem. So, that’s a get fix and we do need this liability reform language in there that Senator McConnell talked about. To help employers to do things right and run their business right and shouldn’t be sued because someone happens to contract the virus.”
Jordan also says the economy was humming along until COVID came along and it’s starting to bounce back. He believes President Trump is fulfilling all his campaign promises and will get America Humming again.
Jordan adds, “New NAFTA Agreement, new trade agreement, Whirlpool is humming along because of the Presidents' Trade Policy. I think people, in the end, are going to go to the polls whether it’s a mail-in ballot or in the voting booth and they’re going to vote for President Trump, and he is going to get re-elected.”
President Trump will be in Ohio Thursday, August 6th at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde.