Kessler Estates' Quarterly Senior Wellness Expo provides one on one education about services available

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A free quarterly resource fair held on Wednesday gave seniors access to information about local support and services available to them.
Kessler Estates Senior Living invited the public to come visit booths and listen to guest speakers covering topics such as hospice, insurance, or social security. The two speakers at the wellness expo focused on financial and long term insurance concerns that seniors might have questions about.
Visitors to the expo find it helpful to be able to talk to someone face to face about difficult subjects.
"A big topic has been the advanced directives and getting the POAs. A lot of people don't think about that starting off. Nobody wants to think about, you know, end of life or what's going to happen afterwards. But the advanced directives and making sure that you have the correct POAs in place is usually a big topic and probably one that most people take away from the most," said Shay Wisener, the community resource director at Kessler Estates.
The expo also hosted a bake sale and lemonade stand to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.