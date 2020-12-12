Kiwanis barbecue dinner raises money for All Abilities Playground project

A drive-thru dinner will provide funds for a key project in Lima.
The Kiwanis Club of Lima held a barbecue chicken dinner on Saturday. Held outside the Lima Mall, residents were able to drive up to the Kiwanis stand and order a barbecue dinner to go.
Food was made and prepared by Sweet Carolines.
Proceeds raised from the event will go towards the All Abilities Playground project. The project will help the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and The Arc of Allen County serve over 1,200 children and adults with disabilities.
Before the project, the closest all ability playground was 40 miles away.
The playground is for all ages and abilities and will be built to encourage growth in a safe and secure environment.