Kiwanis duck racing returns

The Delphos Kiwanis have planned a weekend full of fun for Independence Day and brought back one of the community’s favorite events.
The classic duck races were set up under the tent at Stadium Park. People placed their bets on their favorite duck, the ducks were loaded into the starting line, and off they went.
The crowd went wild, cheering for their baby duck to be the first to cross the finish line. After each round, bets were paid out, and they started the process all over again.
Travis Schimmoeller, the chairman of the Kiwanis duck races says, “My favorite part about the duck races is the excitement. People just go crazy over it. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are just jumping up and down, everybody is screaming, the whole tent is loud, it just makes it awesome.”
Although there won't be any more duck races, but the 4th of July festival continues at Stadium Park tomorrow starting at 9 am and running until midnight.