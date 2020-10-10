The Lake Improvement Association held a meeting on Saturday to go over the variety of projects completed this year.
The association shared details on project such as the north woods lighthouse, which is approaching 100 years old. The lighthouse has been remodeled and cleaned in order to find use by residents who visit the lake.
The association also went over toxin levels at Grand Lake St. Marys, where they have reported a steady decrease over the past few years.
While the pandemic has affected a lot of project, the association reports that they have had a successful year in terms of traffic, fishing, and boating.
The group looks to start more projects next year, such as improving the overall water quality.