Larry Householder gets 20 years in prison for 60 million dollar bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's former Speaker of the House gets sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his part in a 60 million dollar bribery scheme.

Larry Householder was convicted back in March of what federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 20-year sentence was the maximum time that he could receive.

Householder and former state Republican party chair Matt Borges were both accused of taking bribes from Akron-based First Energy to pass an over-billion-dollar bailout bill for the power company's nuclear plants in Ohio. Borges is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

