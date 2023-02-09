Last open forum invites Shawnee residents to give feedback on plans for schools

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The final open forum was held Thursday night to hear what the public has to say about the plans to update Shawnee's school buildings.
After the last forum back in November, the firm SHP narrowed down their options and presented their final plan to everyone for input on Thursday night. The group has been working with the state of Ohio and educators for a year to decide what should be done about the aging school buildings.
At the end of the meeting, those who attended were given a digital survey to share their opinions on the most recent plans. The presentation also included information on the financial details of the proposed construction to house students in two buildings, instead of the current four.
"The plan we have right now, we're calling plan 7B, there's two scenarios which is converting Elmwood into a K-5 building as an addition/renovation, and building a new 6-12 building," said Charlie Jahnigen, the Vice President of Architecture for SHP.
More information about the project can be found online.