Law enforcement seeking suspect in stabbing outside Our Daily Bread

59-year-old Juan Fuentes

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police officers are searching for a person who stabbed a woman multiple times outside of Our Daily Bread.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a domestic dispute between a man and a woman led to the woman being stabbed in the neck. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's and is believed to be in serious condition.

Silver Toyota Sienna with the license plate number JSM4071

