Law enforcement seeking suspect in stabbing outside Our Daily Bread

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police officers are searching for a person who stabbed a woman multiple times outside of Our Daily Bread.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a domestic dispute between a man and a woman led to the woman being stabbed in the neck. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's and is believed to be in serious condition.
Police are looking for 59-year-old Juan Fuentes, originally from Cuba, and goes by the name "Cuba". He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
"He is about 6'2", 290 pounds, black male, last seen wearing an orange or red hooded sweatshirt," described Detective Steve Stechschulte, Lima Police Department.
He was last seen driving a silver Toyota Sienna with the license plate number JSM4071.
Press Release from Lima Police Department:The Lima Police Department is currently looking for Juan J. Fuentes, 59 years old, currently homeless in Lima. Juan is a black male, 6 foot 4, 290 lbs., with a Cuban accent. Juan Fuentes is wanted for felonious assault with an edged weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is driving a Silver 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van, with Ohio License plate JSM4071. The vehicle is pictured in this post along with Juan J. Fuentes’ photo. He was last seen wearing a red or orange pullover hooded sweatshirt. If seen, please contact the Lima Police Department immediately at 419-227-4444. Do not try to approach or detain this individual, but if possible, keep him in view from a distance while contacting the police department. If you do not have him in view, but know him and potential locations he may frequent, please contact the police department desk officer or Det. Steve Stechschulte and relay that information.
