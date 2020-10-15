Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions holds open house for newest Lima location

A new behavioral treatment center in Lima has opened with a unique approach to rehabilitation.
Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions opened its fourth location in Lima. Originally based out of Columbus, the treatment center offers a recovery housing facility to make sure the basic needs of their patients are met. On Thursday they held an open house to invite the community to see what Lighthouse has to offer. Lighthouse offers one-on-one mental health and substance abuse counseling for people of all ages.
"When somebody doesn't have their basic needs met; housing, food, clothes, it's really hard to focus on something as in-depth and intense as mental health and substance abuse."
You can visit their website at https://lighthousebhsolutions.com for more information.