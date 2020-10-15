Lima Annual Turkey Giveaway signups this Saturday

The holidays are right around the corner, and so is Lima’s Annual Turkey Giveaway for the people of Allen County.
Lima's 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has been teaming up with local businesses and retailers for years to provide a free holiday meal for area families. This year, young chef Brandon Burton and his catering company EnDifferent Taste have offered to help. The two hope to give away over 200 turkeys this year.
“Our main goal is to make sure that every family has a turkey on their table," says Glenn. "Family togetherness. With this pandemic going on, we’re reaching out to a lot of folks.”
To receive a turkey, signups to receive a turkey will be at Fresh N Faded Barbershop (227 S. Main St, Lima, OH 45801) this Saturday, October 17th from 9 AM to Noon. Everyone must provide an ID and medical cards to prove eligibility.